Submitted by Francene Roberson
Becca Randall, executive director of Glynn County’s Habitat for Humanity, spoke at the February meeting of Sea Oats Garden Club held at Brunswick Country Club. She gave a talk on homes built by Habitat, showing slides of many of the houses. She also provided an update on the Habitat project at Century Place in Brunswick.
Habitat will be building 15 homes there, when completed this will bring the total built by Habitat in Glynn County to 100. Sea Oats is working with Habitat for Humanity on this project.
Pictured are Theresa Lane, from left, Francene Roberson, Becca Randall, Lynn Anderson and Laura Jane Staton.