022822_seaoats
Buy Now

Submitted by Francene Roberson

Becca Randall, executive director of Glynn County’s Habitat for Humanity, spoke at the February meeting of Sea Oats Garden Club held at Brunswick Country Club. She gave a talk on homes built by Habitat, showing slides of many of the houses. She also provided an update on the Habitat project at Century Place in Brunswick.

Habitat will be building 15 homes there, when completed this will bring the total built by Habitat in Glynn County to 100. Sea Oats is working with Habitat for Humanity on this project.

Pictured are Theresa Lane, from left, Francene Roberson, Becca Randall, Lynn Anderson and Laura Jane Staton.

More from this section

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Geoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer with sports entertainment company Topgolf, quickly learned that sometimes leadership means letting those under you do their jobs without interference.

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

In his last hours on the job Thursday night, GP Cellulose spokesman Randal Morris promised the company on the marsh west of Brunswick would continue to take all complaints about odors seriously and take action.