The Sea Oats Garden Club members of the Pollinator Oasis committee met recently for spring cleanup and to plant new plants for the spring. The Pollinator Oasis is located at Frederica Park on St. Simons Island. Now there are a total of 18 pollinator plants and trees to attract bees and butterflies to this dream land. Pictured are committee members Diane Ghioto, from left, Mary Virginia Keith, Sandy Smith, and Janet Bray and not pictured are Raylene Grynkewich and Kathleen Moore.

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.

