Submitted by Jesse Roberson
The October Sea Oats Garden Club meeting was held at the Seafarer’s Center in Brunswick. The guest speaker was Vicki West, executive director of the Seafarer’s Center. After the meeting, club members assembled ditty bags for the seaman who will be in port for the holidays. The bags have toiletries, socks, caps, books and snacks. Club members bring items for the center twice a year. This was their first time to assemble bags, but the members will volunteer to do so again. Pictured are Annette Neu, from left, Charlotte Kostelic, Jan Casey, Sandy Hochwald, Sandy Smith, Susan Baltzell, Sybil D’Amico, Vicki West, Karen Lane, Kathleen Moore, Raylene Grynkewich, Janet Bray, Elaine Alberson, Faye Hollington, Kathy Deloach, Joyce Toler, Linda Dunlap, Elaine Trotter, Sharon Smith and Mary Virginia Keith.