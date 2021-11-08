110821_SIPOA
Submitted by Tiffany King

The Sea Island Property Owners Association (SIPOA) recognized the 2021 College of Coastal Georgia student recipients of the organization’s scholarship during a special reception held in the lobby of the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Health and Science building at the college. The SIPOA scholarship is awarded to employees of Sea Island or family members of employees attending the college. SIPOA members formed the scholarship to express their gratitude for employees whose hard work contributes to the success of Sea Island. This is the third year that the scholarship has been awarded, and includes a mentorship program where recipients are paired with members of SIPOA for advice on career and networking opportunities. This year’s scholarship recipients are James Austin Head, Jacob Williams, Gage Strictland and Rubi-Calix-Ortiz.

Pictured are Gage Strictland, from left, James Austin Head, SIPOA board member Bob Guido and Jacob Williams.

