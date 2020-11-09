110920_sipo
Submitted by Tiffany King

The Sea Island Property Owners Association (SIPOA) recently recognized the 2020 College of Coastal Georgia student recipients of their organization’s scholarship during a special reception at The Cloister.

The SIPOA scholarship is awarded to employees or family members of employees attending the College of Coastal Georgia. SIPOA members formed the scholarship as a way to express their gratitude for employees who work hard and contribute to the success of Sea Island. This year’s scholarship recipients are Brandon Boudreau, Chase Cody, Jacob Williams, Gage Strickland, and Rubi Calix-Ortiz. Calix-Ortiz and Cody were part of the inaugural group of recipients last year and were awarded the scholarship again.

Pictured are Brandon Boudreau, from left, Chase Cody, Bob Guido, Jacob Williams and Gage Strickland. Not pictured is scholarship recipient Rubi Calix-Ortiz.

