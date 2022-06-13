Submitted by Reg Bridges
At the closing meeting of the Sea Island Ladies’ Golf Association, co-presidents Linda Feuss and Carolyn Trueblood presented a check for $2,500 to Mollie White the development manager for America’s Second Harvest.
The association raised the money by selling Mulligans for Meals during the 2021 to 2022 season. With the donation, Second Harvest can create 15,000 meals for those in need in Glynn County. Pictured are Linda Feuss, from left, Mollie White from Second Harvest and Carolyn Trueblood.