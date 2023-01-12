010223_boyscouts

Submitted by Mike Cherne

Boy Scout Troop 248 recently sponsored a campout with Cub Scout Pack 227 at Camp Tolochee in Blythe Island. Webelos Scouts completing their Arrow of Light requirements attended the campout to become familiar with scouting at a different level.

Over the weekend, the scouts practiced many camping skills. Here the scouts used lashing skills, using rope as a fastener, to build a structure capable of supporting a person.

Pictured are Ethan Tsai, from left, Eddie Myers, Jimmie Lowry and Jackson Carver.

