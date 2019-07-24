Submitted by Dona Colglzier
Cliff Morris, CEO of the Coastal Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America, recently spoke to the Kiwanis about the Scouts in Coastal Georgia.
Morris noted the Scouts work to enrich the lives of youth. He even recounted some of his own memories from his Scouting days.
The Kiwanis Club meets at noon Mondays at the Brunswick Country Club. Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Cliff Morris; Bill Brown, Kiwanian and former Sea Scout; Derek Mallow, Boy Scout field director; Susie Ryan Curtis, assistant Scout executive; Teeple Hill, Kiwanian Scout leader; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.