Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
The 2020 Keep Golden Isles Beautiful School Recycling Challenge was a success thanks to the efforts of the 14 participating schools and the public. Focusing on non-traditional recyclables not currently accepted into local recycling programs, the participating schools collected 144 pounds of nontraditional recycling in 2020. Students kept cereal bags, writing implements and oral care products out of the landfill and learned about waste reduction and recycling in the process.
Participating schools included Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, College of Coastal Georgia, First Baptist Preschool, Frederica Academy, Glyndale Elementary, Golden Isles Elementary, Goodyear Elementary, Remington Academy, Satilla Marsh Elementary, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, St. Simons Elementary, Sterling Elementary and Troy University
Winning schools included: Writing implements: first place Sterling Elementary; second place Frederica Academy; and third place College of Coastal Georgia.
Cereal bags: first place First Baptist Preschool; second place Sterling Elementary; third place St. Francis Xaiver Catholic School. Oral care products: first place Sterling Elementary; second place Burroughs-Molette Elementary; third place Brunswick High School.
The challenge is supported by a Hello GoodBuy community grant and sponsored by Georgia Sea Grill.
Pictured are Toni Tennent, St. Francis Xavier, from left; Christy Trowbridge, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful; Cody Cocchi, Ph.D., College of Coastal Georgia; and Jackson and Stephanie Schwartz, Sterling Elementary.