Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools; Marcus Edgy, chairman of the Glynn County Board of Education and Steve Waters, the athletic director of Glynn County Schools.
Waters talked about improvements in staff and facilities over the last 10 years, largely due to SPLOST money and how this has enabled their sports program to be very competitive on a state level. Both Cole and Edgy expanded on overall improvements and progress that have been made n recent years. Pictured are Cole, from left, Edgy, John Waters, presenting Rotarian, and Steve Waters.