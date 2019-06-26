Submitted by Gwendolyn J. Atkinson
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently partnered with the Brunswick Branch of the NAACP for the sixth consecutive year to award scholarships for clinical education. The Southeast Georgia Health System/NAACP Brunswick Branch Scholarship for Clinical Education was established to support African American high school or college students pursuing a degree in nursing or in the field of health and science.
The scholarship committee members, Gwendolyn J. Atkinson, PhD., chairperson, Sharon Blue Lee, Carolyn Carver, Ethel Daniels and Darrell Summers, Southeast Georgia Health System representative, selected two students based on their outstanding academic performance and dedication to be a future health leader in our community. Each student will receive a $1,000 academic scholarship. The scholarship recipients, Symone Hall and Hanay Waye, were recognized at the NAACP Brunswick Branch general monthly meeting in June.
Symone Hall, a 2016 Glynn Academy High School graduate and a fourth-time recipient of the scholarship, will be returning to Georgia State University in the fall. She just completed a medical internship in Greece. She is a pre-med/biological science major and currently has an overall GPA of 3.50. Her future goal is to become a doctor.
Hanay Waye recently graduated from Glynn Academy High School with a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending University of Georgia in the fall majoring in biology. Her future goal is to become a family doctor.
Pictured are on the back row is Southeast Georgia Health System representative, Darrell Summers, from left, Sharon Blue Lee, Rachel Hall, Symone Hall, scholarship recipient, the Rev. John D. Perry II, Brunswick NAACP president, Hanay Waye, scholarship recipient, Zohra Waye, Gwendolyn J. Atkinson, chairperson, and the Rev. Zarak C. Hasbrouck. On the front row are Ethel Daniels, left, and Carolyn Carver.