Submitted by Laura Young
Sarah Bessent, R.N., the Southeast Georgia Health System fall 2018 recipient of the Mary B. Dinos Memorial Scholarship, recently graduated from the College of Coastal Georgia. The scholarship allowed her to complete her final year in nursing school and obtain an associate’s of science in nursing (ASN) degree. The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation recognized Bessent during the health system’s annual Nurses Week celebration in May. She was accepted into the health system’s nurse residency program and recently became a registered nurse following her NCLEX exams.
Pictured Sarah Bessent, R.N., at the Southeast Georgia Health System, left, and Krista Robitz, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.