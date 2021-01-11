Submitted by Michele Hutchins

Okefenoke REMC is now accepting applications for its Walter Harrison Scholarship program. Annually OREMC awards 10 scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.

Applicants must reside in one of the eight counties OREMC serves — Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia and Baker and Nassau counties in Florida. These funds can be used at any accredited college, university or technical school in the United States.

Visit oremc.com/scholarships for detailed information, to download application or complete an online application. Applicants may be a high school senior or an undergraduate or vocational/technical student. Nontraditional students are also invited to apply. The deadline for all applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 25.

