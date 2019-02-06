Submitted by Laura Young
During the 2018 holiday season, certified public accounting firm, Schell & Hogan LLP, donated 50 Good Bears of the World teddy bears to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation to help bring joy and comfort to the Health System’s pediatric patients. Pictured are Laura Caldwell, Schell & Hogan LLP, from left; Tricia Koles, Schell & Hogan LLP; Elizabeth Taylor of Good Bears of the World; Krista Robitz, director of development for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.