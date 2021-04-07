041221_exchangeclub
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club held its weekly meeting with guest speakers from Saved By Grace.

Director Maria Gamble and assistant director Donna Howard shared the nonprofit’s mission including the Refuge of Grace, a 14 bed all-male shelter, which is a 90-day transitional housing shelter for men looking to transition out of homelessness.

The also have many other outreach programs aimed at helping those in need. To learn more or to donate please visit their website www.savedbygraceglynn.com.

Pictured are Mitch Strickland, vice-president, from left; Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer; Donna Howard, Maria Gamble, and Bill Foster, president-elect.

