Submitted by Ron Maulden
Donna Howard was the guest speaker at Brunswick Rotary Club’s recent meeting. Howard is assistant director of Saved by Grace, a men’s homeless shelter in Brunswick. She and a friend, Mari Gamble, executive director of the organization, started the center in 2016. Their goal was to reach out to homeless men and offer them a place to stay, food, clothing and the opportunity to find work near the center. When they started the operation they would go out in the evening and seek out homeless men to feed and clothes. The 14-bed facility is housed in two units across from Tractor Supply on Hwy 341.
Brunswick Rotary is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and meets at noon on Thursdays at the Brunswick Country Club. Howard is pictured.