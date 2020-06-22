Diane Reid’s Save the Youth program will mark its 25th year in Brunswick. It was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held June 13, 2021, at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. There will be a shoe give away.
Former Glynn Academy student and athlete Xavier McClinton took office as Florida A&M University’s student body president on May 1.
In the same week that Gov. Brian Kemp lifted some of the final coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, several in the Golden Isles closed temporarily after staff members tested positive for the virus while others closed for precautions.
An inscription at the base of the American Civil War memorial in downtown Brunswick pays tribute to “the heroes of the Confederacy.”
Howard Sepp, longtime vice president and administrator of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden campus, is retiring effective July 1.
Leaping flames, falling cars, tearing steel — all set amid a herculean showdown between a resolute army and a colossal monster.
