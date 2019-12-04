Submitted by Bill Ramsaur
Marshes of Glynn SAR Chapter received the National Society Sons of the American Revolution Liberty Bell Americanism Award for the best implementation of SAR objectives by a mid-sized chapter and the NSSAR President General Educational Outreach Streamer for historical presentations in local elementary and middle schools.
Pictured on the front row are Steven Hinson, from left, Bill Ramsaur, John Morgan, Phil Callicutt, and Pete Dillon.
On the back row are Bennie
Williams, Terry Barker, Steven Ford, Jake Pfaff, John Pfaff, David Kelsey, Jimmy Boatright, Brent Taylor and George Barnhill.