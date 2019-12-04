110619_SARawards

Marshes of Glynn SAR Chapter received the National Society Sons of the American Revolution Liberty Bell Americanism Award for the best implementation of SAR objectives by a mid-sized chapter and the NSSAR President General Educational Outreach Streamer for historical presentations in local elementary and middle schools.

Pictured on the front row are Steven Hinson, from left, Bill Ramsaur, John Morgan, Phil Callicutt, and Pete Dillon.

On the back row are Bennie

Williams, Terry Barker, Steven Ford, Jake Pfaff, John Pfaff, David Kelsey, Jimmy Boatright, Brent Taylor and George Barnhill.

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.

Audrey Gibbons was recently awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was chosen based on her involvement with the county, as well as the Democratic party.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently hosted its Crusaders Autumn Bash, the private school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised enable the school to continue its mission to nourish and enrich students in a Christ-centered community, while providing a rigorous academic program.