Submitted by Peter Dillon
Cameron Kasper is the winner of the Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Joseph S. Rumbaugh Oration Contest. Christo Hickey was the runner-up.
Cameron is a junior at Glynn Academy. As the winner of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter contest, he will be competing at the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution state quarterly meeting in Barnesville.
Christo is a sophomore at Brunswick High School.
Pictured are Christo, from left, Marshes of Glynn President, Phil Callicutt and Cameron Kasper.