Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member David Kelsey Sr. received a streamer and certificate of appreciation on the chapter’s behalf for participating in the commemoration of the Last Naval Battle of the Revolution at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Fellow chapter member William Ramsaur received a streamer on behalf of the chapter for participation in the commemoration of the 240th Anniversary of the Battle of Brier Creek.
Pictured are Kelsey, left, and Ramsaur.