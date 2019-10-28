SAR hosts descendants of patriots

At a recent meeting of the Marshes of Glynn SAR Chapter, Bill Ramsaur presented a program entitled, “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” He explained that the SAR has documented the Revolutionary War service of 175 Colonial members of the Midway Society.
Names of other Midway Revolutionary Patriots are listed on this website: http://www.themidwaymuseum.org/midway-patriots-project.
Pictured are descendants of some of the Midway Revolutionary Patriots Sue Ashmore, from left, Dr. Peter Martin, Tricia McVeigh, George Barnhill, Stacy Ashmore Cole, Michael Quarterman and David Kelsey with Bill Ramsaur.