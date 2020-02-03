Submitted by Peter Dillon
Staff Sergeant Walt Peters, USA (Ret.) was twice honored at the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Marshes of Glynn Chapter’s recent meeting. He received the Patriot Plaque for his 20 years of military service, which included deployments during the Vietnam War.
In addition, he was presented with the SAR Certificate for U. S. Flag Display for his creation and dissemination of the Tactile Braille American Flag. On the flag, available as a plaque or on paper, is the Pledge of Allegiance in Braille for the blind as well as printed letters. Pictured are Staff Sergeant Walt Peters, left, and SAR member Jimmy Boatright.