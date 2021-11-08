110821_SAR
Buy Now

Submitted by Peter Dillon

The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter recently presented the SAR Flag Certificate to two veterans at Osprey Cove in St. Marys. The flag is situated so that it is seen by all the traffic on St. Mary’s Road. The flagpole was erected by Woodie White and Neal Moore where it stands today. These two veterans raised about $8,000 in 2010 and 2011 and had it in place and dedicated on Sept. 11t 2011, the 10th anniversary of 911.

Pictured ae Woodie White, left, Neal Moore, and SAR flag certificate presenter Herbert Hucks III.

More from this section

+3
WWII sub vets honored

WWII sub vets honored

Clara “Charlie” Johnston has traveled from Michigan the past 33 years to attend a ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

+3
Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA told jurors Gregory McMichael made “assumptions” and “driveway decisions” when he saw Ahmaud Arbery running past his home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.