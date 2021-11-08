Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter recently presented the SAR Flag Certificate to two veterans at Osprey Cove in St. Marys. The flag is situated so that it is seen by all the traffic on St. Mary’s Road. The flagpole was erected by Woodie White and Neal Moore where it stands today. These two veterans raised about $8,000 in 2010 and 2011 and had it in place and dedicated on Sept. 11t 2011, the 10th anniversary of 911.
Pictured ae Woodie White, left, Neal Moore, and SAR flag certificate presenter Herbert Hucks III.