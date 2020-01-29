Submitted by Peter Dillon
Lt. Hannah Holliman received the JROTC Outstanding Cadet award from the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) — Marshes of Glynn Chapter at a recent meeting.
Compatriot Jack Godfrey presented the award on behalf of the chapter. Holliman’s mother, Sylvia Jackson, pinned on her ribbon. LCDR Michael Rickett also received a certificate of commendation for his support of the JROTC Outstanding Cadet program.
Pictured are LCDR Michael Rickett, from left, Sylvia Jackson, Lt. Hannah Holliman and Jack Godfrey.