Submitted by Peter Dillon

The local winners of the Sons of the American Revolution George S. and Stella M. Knight Essay Contest recently received their awards at a meeting of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter.

Whitmarsh Booth Tennant was the overall winner; Ryann Hankey earned second place and third place belonged to Gilliam Sullivan. All three are students at Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island.

To participate, students must submit an original 800-to-1,200-word essay based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence or the framing of the United States Constitution.

Pictured are immediate past-president Steven Ford, from left, Whitmarsh Booth Tennant, Ryann Hankey, Gillian Sullivan, compatriot Jimmy Boatright III and current president Marty Moore.

