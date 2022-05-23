052322_ Sawgrass
Submitted by Peter Dillon

The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted the 17th annual Frederica Naval Action “Patriots’ Day” on St. Simons Island. The memorial ceremony and parade included a Revolutionary War color guard, patriotic music, wreath presentations and cannon and musket salutes. The Lynx, a replica War of 1812 tall ship, participated in the cannon salutes just off shore. Native American historian and Muscogee Creek descendant Jim Sawgrass was the guest speaker. Sawgrass is pictured.

