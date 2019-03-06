Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Sons of the American Revolution — Marshes of Glynn Chapter recently received six awards. They included the following: 1. The Billy Thompson Americanism Award Chapter of Excellence Streamer for achieving historical, educational and patriotic goals; 2. The Distinguished Chapter Award Streamer which recognizes achievements in ten key activities; 3. Education Outreach Certificate and Streamer for performances to over 1,000 students; 4. Revolutionary War Patriot Grave Certificate and a gold star to recognize the marking of five Revolutionary War Patriot graves; 5. Georgia Society Membership Award Streamer for meeting growth and retention goals; and 6. C.A.R. Liaison Certificate to recognize support of local Children of American Revolution Society.
Pictured are William Ramsaur, from left, George F. Barnhill, Steven Ford, Brent Taylor, J. Steven Hinson Sr., Jimmy Boatright, Phil Callicutt, John Morgan Jr., and George E. Barnhill.