Steve and Kathleen Dawson, owners of Heritage Oaks and Sanctuary Cove golf courses, donated a lot on Sanctuary Cove Golf Course to be raffled off to benefit Morningstar Children and Family Services. Located on the 11th green with live oak trees, the green side lot has an appraised value of $45,000.
There will be 2500 tickets sold for $50 each. The ticket drawing will be held on Sept. 24 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course during the OGI Couples Golf Tournament for the Children. All proceeds go to support the children at Morningstar in Glynn county.
To purchase a ticket or to see the lot, visit morningstarcfs.org.