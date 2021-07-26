Submitted by David London
The members of the Golden Isles Sailing Club of Brunswick recently donated care packages to the captain and crew of the STAR ISfjord, a car ship visiting the Port of Brunswick. The packages contained a variety of toiletries and snacks.
The packages were presented to the captain along with a letter from David London, the club’s commodore, expressing their thanks and recognition for the hard work performed by these Seafarers. The club coordinated the event with the local International Seafarers Center in Brunswick.
Pictured are Ken McLaurin, from left, David London, club commodore, Vicki West, executive director of International Seafarers’ Center,Greg Zarus, vice-commodore and Dr. David Heine.