072621_seafarers

Submitted by David London

The members of the Golden Isles Sailing Club of Brunswick recently donated care packages to the captain and crew of the STAR ISfjord, a car ship visiting the Port of Brunswick. The packages contained a variety of toiletries and snacks.

The packages were presented to the captain along with a letter from David London, the club’s commodore, expressing their thanks and recognition for the hard work performed by these Seafarers. The club coordinated the event with the local International Seafarers Center in Brunswick.

Pictured are Ken McLaurin, from left, David London, club commodore, Vicki West, executive director of International Seafarers’ Center,Greg Zarus, vice-commodore and Dr. David Heine.

More from this section

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.

+4
Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

The family of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander received the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

As the cutting chain churns its way up the path to separate the sixth section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, folks might reasonably expect salvors to wrap up this latest operation by month’s end.