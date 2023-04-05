Submitted by Michelle Fasig
Safe Harbor Center, a local nonprofit organization committed to promoting stability and security for at-risk families, children and youth, debuted its inaugural fundraising competition, Champions for Children, with a recent event at Ocean Forest Golf Club on Sea Island.
More than 75 attendees gathered to welcome the 17 nominated business and community leaders selected for their outstanding commitment to supporting at-risk children and youth in the surrounding communities.
The 2023 nominated champions are: Brunswick’s own Mayor, Cosby H. Johnson; Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump; President of the College of Coastal Georgia, Dr. Michelle Johnston; and business leaders representing a wide range of industries including David and Ryanne Carrier, Donte Habersham, Shannon Gilreath and Brittany Jenson (hospitality, food service, and events); Amber Gastwirth, Meg Corry, Esq., Drew Holland, Bill Fasig, Johnathan Roberts and Rex Templeton Jr. (professional services — real estate, law, finance, engineering and insurance) and Cullen Peck, Kam Throckmorton, Jaicee Brewton, Jimmy Van Boxel (creatives in the arts, fashion and styling).
The Champions will compete over the next eight weeks for community “votes.” Each dollar donated to individual campaigns equals one vote, and the Champions with the most votes at the end of the eight weeks will claim the title of “Ultimate Champion of Children.” In the spirit of competition, live tracking and real-time updates will be available on www.safeharborchampionsforchildren.org. The winner will be unveiled at an event May 17 at Queen and Grant in Brunswick.
For more information about Champions for Children and the nominated champions, please visit www.safeharborchampionsforchildren.org. Pictured are Champions for Children committee chairs Kate Dart, from left, Bentley Kaufman and Elizabeth Piazza.