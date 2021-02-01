Submitted by Susan Thornton
The Golden Isles Hammerheads Rugby Club recently presented the Brunswick Rugby Club, made up of high school students from Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy, with a donation of $2,665 to help the team buy much-needed equipment and uniforms, as well as fund team related activities. Additionally, members of the rugby club are mentoring the team by sharing their experience and time on the practice field.
Pictured on the back row are Dom Charlton, from left, Keith Bostic and Noah Kirkland. On the front row are Patrick Thornton Jr. of the Hammerheads Rugby Club, from left; Brunswick Rugby Club members Nathan Zachary; Jerrol Duncan; Cameron Mendez; Xzadier Chance; George Rainey, Brunswick Rugby Club coach; and Patrick Thornton Sr. and Bill Foster, both Hammerhead members.