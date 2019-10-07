Submitted by Steven Floyd
Members of the Davis Love foundation spoke to the Brunswick Exchange Club about the RSM classic golf tournament. Visitors included Mark Love, foundation executive director; Todd Thompson, RSM Classic tournament director; and John McKenzie, director of sales.
They told the club about the foundation, established in 2005 by professional golfer Davis Love III. The foundation contributes to the well-being and progress of society by supporting both national and community-based programs that focus on children and their families.
In 2010, the Davis Love Foundation partnered with the PGA Tour to become the host organization of The RSM Classic, an Official PGA Tour Event. To volunteer please contact volunteers@dlovefoundation.com to learn more about the Foundation visit their website https://rsmclassic.com/about-us/about-the-davis-love-foundation/
Pictured are Mike Lynch, president-elect, from left; George Barnhill, president; John McKenzie, Mark Love, Todd Thompson, Randy Pifer, vice-president; and Allen Phillips, secretary.