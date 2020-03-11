Submitted by Meredith Deal
Four local Rotary Club presidents-elect representing Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, the Golden Isles and Brunswick recently completed their presidential training courses in Atlanta at Peach State Georgia.
Rotary International’s 2020 to 2021 theme will be “Rotary Opens Opportunities.”
Pictured are Mike Boyd of the Jekyll Island club, from left; Beverly Trainor of the St. Simons Island club; Lorene Reid of Golden Isles Rotary and Thomas Zachry of the Brunswick Rotary Club.