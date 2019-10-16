Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted Kelly Lanier, director of legal studies at Coastal Pines Technical College who specializes in real estate and elder law, as its speaker. Lanier shared that three things everyone needs is a will, a power of attorney and an advanced directive for healthcare. She addressed many topics and offered advice for best practices when it comes to estate planning.
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Kelly Lanier and Rotarian John Bartosh.