Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Bill Crane, political analyst and commentator, was the featured speaker at a recent meeting of Rotary of the Golden Isles. His column appears on a regular basis in The News.

Crane discussed a number of items relating to the local economy. He also urged club members to continue to give back to the community.

He also reminded us that we all have a voice in our community and country, and believes that giving is receiving. Mr. Crane said “no matter how little or how much you have, you can always share.”

Pictured are Rotarian Bruce Dixon, from left, Bill Crane, and club president Jay Torbert.

