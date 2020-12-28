111620_GIR
Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Golden Isle Rotary Club chooses several local programs to help support with a board that chooses those each year. One very important program that we continually serve through Child in Crisis is Goodyear Elementary School in Brunswick. Each year the club helps with supplies as they’re needed and gestures of appreciation to teachers and staff by way of gift cards and tiny celebrations.

The principal Oatanisha Dawson, PhD, stays in close contact with the club to share any needs that arise.

Recently, the club donated boys’ and girls’ coats in a variety of sizes, Clorax wipes and kid-friendly fabric masks.

Pictured from left to right is school principal Oatanisha Dawson, PhD; parent involvement head Kendra Rolle, parent Tanisha Weaver and kindergarten teacher Larna Hurley.

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles, according to Unified Command.

