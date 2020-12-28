Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Golden Isle Rotary Club chooses several local programs to help support with a board that chooses those each year. One very important program that we continually serve through Child in Crisis is Goodyear Elementary School in Brunswick. Each year the club helps with supplies as they’re needed and gestures of appreciation to teachers and staff by way of gift cards and tiny celebrations.
The principal Oatanisha Dawson, PhD, stays in close contact with the club to share any needs that arise.
Recently, the club donated boys’ and girls’ coats in a variety of sizes, Clorax wipes and kid-friendly fabric masks.
Pictured from left to right is school principal Oatanisha Dawson, PhD; parent involvement head Kendra Rolle, parent Tanisha Weaver and kindergarten teacher Larna Hurley.