Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Rotary of the Golden Isles supports the Golden Isles Veteran Village Initiative, which was created to help address the need for safe and secure living space for local homeless veterans. The advisory council includes Rotary District 6920, Nine Line Foundation Inc., CMK Enterprises, LLC. and Coastal Community Health Services.

Pictured are Hobby Bourque, from left, Margie Mathieu; James Vivenzio; Gene Moore; U.S. Rep for Georgia Buddy Carter; Terry Brown; Lorene Reid, club president; Margaret Jacobs, Hugh Adams, Jay Torbert and Lucy Loehle.

GA graduate finding success at MIT

GA graduate finding success at MIT

In the summer after her freshman year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Maggie Zheng stood in a California desert preparing to launch her first rocket.

Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Before going out to speak to a sizable crowd gathered in front of the GlynnDems office in Lanier Plaza, the Rev. Raphael Warnock explained why he decided to enter the race for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this election cycle.