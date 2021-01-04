Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles supports the Golden Isles Veteran Village Initiative, which was created to help address the need for safe and secure living space for local homeless veterans. The advisory council includes Rotary District 6920, Nine Line Foundation Inc., CMK Enterprises, LLC. and Coastal Community Health Services.
Pictured are Hobby Bourque, from left, Margie Mathieu; James Vivenzio; Gene Moore; U.S. Rep for Georgia Buddy Carter; Terry Brown; Lorene Reid, club president; Margaret Jacobs, Hugh Adams, Jay Torbert and Lucy Loehle.