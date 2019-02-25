Submitted by Molly Duckworth
The 11th Annual Access Prom, which serves special needs kids from Glynn Academy, Brunswick High and Morningstar will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 27 at Old City Hall on Newcastle in Brunswick. Access Prom along with volunteers helps provide a night of music, food, fun and dancing for those who might not be comfortable or are unable to attend their regular high school proms.
The Rotary Club of the Golden Isles has been a supporter of the event since its inception through funds from the Annual Chili Cookoff and helping to serve during the event. This year’s cook off will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Pictured are Club president Starling Sutton, from left, Access Prom director Cassie Busby, Rotarians Gary Yawn and Lucy Loehle.