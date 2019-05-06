Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Ryan Moore, president of Brunswick & Glynn County Economic Development and Real Estate, recently visited at Rotary of the Golden Isles. He spoke about the authority’s responsibilities which include growing existing industry, attracting new investors, and ensuring a productive workforce that he deems “A catalyst for success.”
The highest paid wages for private companies are in finance, insurance and healthcare. Surprisingly, manufacturing is very high and most of these jobs can be filled without college degrees.
Pictured are club president Starling Sutton, Ryan Moore and Rotarian Nick Chilton.