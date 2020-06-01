060120_GIRC
Buy Now

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Rotary of the Golden Isles partners with Goodyear Elementary School each year by reading to students, providing learning materials, clothing and food for children in crisis along with many other projects throughout the school year.

Recently, several members of the club were at the school to recognize the Goodyear staff with thank you notes and $25 gift cards for each teacher and staff member. The club also purchased a book for every student to have as their own for reading at home. It was a rainy day but plenty of smiles inside.

Rotarians who participated were Tony Etheridge, Marjorie Mathieu, Nick Chilton, Sharon Bolin and Jim Turner, pictured here with members of the Goodyear Elementary School staff.

