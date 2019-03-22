Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles president-elect Jay Torbert recently attended the Rotary President Elect Training Seminar (PETS) in Atlanta with three other Glynn County Rotary presidents-elect. The training is a requirement to becoming a Rotary club president and helps introduce newcomers to their position and responsibilities during their term. The position of president is voted on by club board and regular members.
Pictured are Brian Weese of the Brunswick club, from left, Beth Smith of St. Simons, Charles Collins of Jekyll and Jay Torbert of Golden Isles Rotary Club.