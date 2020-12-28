Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted Justin Callaway, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia, as its guest speaker. He shared some of the benefits provided by UWCG, which include foundational elements of health, education and income stability. The United Way’s vigorous response to COVID-19 helped to raise $640,000 since last April to help meet basic needs of residents, stabilize operations of direct level service organizations. For more information visit uwcga.org. Pictured are Rotarian Kay Hampton, Callaway and club president Lorene Reid.