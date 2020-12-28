122120_rotary
Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted Justin Callaway, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia, as its guest speaker. He shared some of the benefits provided by UWCG, which include foundational elements of health, education and income stability. The United Way’s vigorous response to COVID-19 helped to raise $640,000 since last April to help meet basic needs of residents, stabilize operations of direct level service organizations. For more information visit uwcga.org. Pictured are Rotarian Kay Hampton, Callaway and club president Lorene Reid.

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles, according to Unified Command.

Noble House Jewelry adding to Isles presence

Noble House Jewelry adding to Isles presence

Experience is the best teacher, and Zoe Herrington, owner of Noble House Jewelry, is the perfect example of that. With 40 years in the jewelry business, Herrington is an expert, by any measure. A native of the Golden Isles, Herrington spent her childhood accompanying her father, who was in t…