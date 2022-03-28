032822_rotary

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted its Speech Contest contestants. They were Griffin Lee and Ali Murphy.

Ali is a junior at Glynn Academy. She is active in music and plans to pursue a career in criminal law.

Griffin is a junior at Glynn Academy and is a member of Interact. Griffin’s interest are environmental awareness and genetics.

Each student presented a three-to-four minute talk on the subject of the Rotary theme and 4-Way Test. Pictured are Rotarian Phil Thacker, from left, Griffin Lee, Ali Murphy, teacher Patricia Melies and club president-elect Sherri Pruitt.

More from this section

Mayfield Law helps injured people

Mayfield Law helps injured people

You never know when you might need legal representation. Accidents happen, injuries occur and criminal acts are committed, all of which can result in personal injury or worse.