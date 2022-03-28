Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently hosted its Speech Contest contestants. They were Griffin Lee and Ali Murphy.
Ali is a junior at Glynn Academy. She is active in music and plans to pursue a career in criminal law.
Griffin is a junior at Glynn Academy and is a member of Interact. Griffin’s interest are environmental awareness and genetics.
Each student presented a three-to-four minute talk on the subject of the Rotary theme and 4-Way Test. Pictured are Rotarian Phil Thacker, from left, Griffin Lee, Ali Murphy, teacher Patricia Melies and club president-elect Sherri Pruitt.