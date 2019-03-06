Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary Club of the Golden Isles supports the Grandparent Connection by giving money earned during 2018 Rotary’s Red Hot Chili Cookoff.
There are currently more than 2,500 families in Glynn County where grandpaernts serve as primary caregivers.
This program helps guide grandparents by helping bridge generational and emotional gaps and assists with locating financial and healthcare aid. For more information, visit cc4children.org.
Pictured are Club president Starling Sutton, from left; director of Grandparent Connection Kemso Keith, Rotarian Lorene Reid and director of Coastal Coalition for Children Terri Evans.