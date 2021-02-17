020821_JIRotart

Submitted by Michael Thompson

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Dick Coyle, the general manager of the Villas By The Sea condominiums on Jekyll Island.

Coyle has been in the hospitality industry for many years and has multiple responsibilities on the property. He shared the history of the villas and the impacts of Hurricanes Mathew and Irma, as well as the ongoing effects of Covid. He also detailed the multi-million dollar renovation project that is underway on the property. Pictured are Rotarian Ted Fleshman, from left, Coyle and club president Mike Boyd.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at college event

College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has partnered with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society to present a lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist, Hank Klibanoff. The lecture will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mardi Gras festival coming to Kingsland

The 27th annual Mardi Gras festival has been moved from St. Marys to Kingsland but organizers believe the festival will still have the atmosphere that has made it a must-see event each year.

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.