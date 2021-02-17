Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Dick Coyle, the general manager of the Villas By The Sea condominiums on Jekyll Island.
Coyle has been in the hospitality industry for many years and has multiple responsibilities on the property. He shared the history of the villas and the impacts of Hurricanes Mathew and Irma, as well as the ongoing effects of Covid. He also detailed the multi-million dollar renovation project that is underway on the property. Pictured are Rotarian Ted Fleshman, from left, Coyle and club president Mike Boyd.