Newly elected District Attorney Keith Higgins along with the office manager of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, Barbara Baucum, recently visited Golden Isles Rotary Club and a presentation.
Among other items of interest, they shared that there are 51 full-time employees when fully staffed with no tenure in any district attorney’s offices. There’s a current backlog of 4,797 cases of which about 1,650 are in Glynn County. The grand jury has begun and prosecutions of cases will begin soon.
