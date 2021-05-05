051021_DA

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

Newly elected District Attorney Keith Higgins along with the office manager of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, Barbara Baucum, recently visited Golden Isles Rotary Club and a presentation.

Among other items of interest, they shared that there are 51 full-time employees when fully staffed with no tenure in any district attorney’s offices. There’s a current backlog of 4,797 cases of which about 1,650 are in Glynn County. The grand jury has begun and prosecutions of cases will begin soon.

Pictured are Barbara Baucum, from left, Higgins, Rotarian Hobby Bourque and club president Lorene Reid.

