Submitted by Dave Meskell
Presidents and representatives of the four local Rotary Clubs and the Rotary District met with the president and administrators from Coastal Pines Technical College to launch a new program to train high school graduates and recent GED recipients in the skills they can use to obtain and maintain employment in the Golden Isle’s economy. This program, funded by a $32,000 Rotary Global Grant, will consist of five two week training programs over the next year. Not only will this training benefit the students but it will provide a much needed source of employees for local businesses. Pictured are Te Turner, representative of St. Simons Island Rotary, from left; Peter Snell, vice-president of economic development at Coastal Pines; Glenn Diebert, president of Coastal Pines; Beth Smith, president of St. Simons Island Rotary; Katrena Fielder, executive director of adult education at Coastal Pines; Charles Collins, president of the Jekyll Island Rotary Club; Brian Weese, president of the Brunswick Rotary Club; Michael Muldowney, president of Rotary District 6920; and Richard Altman, host representative, Brunswick Rotary. Not pictured is Jay Torbert, president of Golden Isles Rotary.