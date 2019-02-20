Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles club president Starling Sutton recently presented a check to Russ Marane, board president of Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, and Suzanne Morrison, GIYO general manager.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s mission is to help young people set goals, surpass then and achieve excellence throughout the practice of classical music.
For more information and concert dates, visit goldenislesyouthorchestra.org.
Pictured are Sutton, Marane and Rotarian Beverly Fetter.