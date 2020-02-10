Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Rotary of the Golden Isles recently donated a portion of the proceeds from last year’s chili cookoff to Randy Frost of Seaside Enrichment Camp.
The camp was established to help at-risk children being raised by someone other than their birth parents. Frost, a frequent chili cookoff participant, said this camp helps expose children to positive experiences they might otherwise not have, such as swimming, fishing, horseback riding and more.
Pictured are Rotarian Lorene Reid, from left, Randy Frost and club president Jay Torbert.