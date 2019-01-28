012319_cookoff
Buy Now

Submitted by Molly Duckworth

The proceeds from Rotary of the Golden Isles’ chili cook off were presented to Randy Frost of Seaside Enrichment Camps.

Frost emphasized his gratitude to the club for supporting his work in the eighth year of the camps. One change this year is the requirement of all the children attending camp must raise $50 themselves.

Frost is also a long time chili cookoff competitor. This year’s cook off will be March 2.

Pictured are club president elect Jay Torbert, from left, Lucy Loehle, Emily Coiner, Lorene Reid, Randy Frost, Bill Austin and club president Starling Sutton.

More from this section

Rotary Club names Students of the Month

Rotary Club names Students of the Month

The Brunswick Rotary Club honored the January students of the month at a recent meeting. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. Their selection is based on grades, student involvement at school and in the community. Each student was introduced by Rotarian Brad B…