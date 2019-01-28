Submitted by Molly Duckworth
The proceeds from Rotary of the Golden Isles’ chili cook off were presented to Randy Frost of Seaside Enrichment Camps.
Frost emphasized his gratitude to the club for supporting his work in the eighth year of the camps. One change this year is the requirement of all the children attending camp must raise $50 themselves.
Frost is also a long time chili cookoff competitor. This year’s cook off will be March 2.
Pictured are club president elect Jay Torbert, from left, Lucy Loehle, Emily Coiner, Lorene Reid, Randy Frost, Bill Austin and club president Starling Sutton.